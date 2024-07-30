CAT 2024 Website Activated, Registrations To Begin From August 1

Indian Institutes of Management have activated the website link for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. The registrations for the management entrance exam will begin from August 1 and end on September 13, 2024.

The admit cards for the exam will be out on November 5, 2024. CAT 2024 has been scheduled for November 24, 2024. IIM Calcutta is the organising institute for this exam. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.



Individuals who hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% aggregate marks (or 45% for those in reserved categories) are eligible to apply for the exam.

The official website of the CAT 2024 reads, "The CAT 2024 advertisement has been published in several newspapers in multiple languages across the country, however the information contained in the CAT website shall be considered as final."

The exam is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs. The scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

CAT 2024 will be conducted on November 24 across 170 cities.

Calculation of marks

The percentage of marks a candidate has obtained will be calculated according to the method used by their respective university or institution. If grades or CGPA are awarded, the conversion to a percentage will follow the procedure specified by that university or institution. If the university or institution does not have a conversion scheme for CGPA, the equivalent percentage will be determined by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA and multiplying the result by 100.