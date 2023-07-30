CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow Releases Exam Dates, Check Details Inside

The registration for CAT 2023 will start from August 2

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Sunday released the exam dates for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates can now check out the full schedule at the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notification on the website, the registration for CAT 2023 will start from August 2 from 10 am onwards and candidates will have time to apply for the test till September 13, 5 pm.

The admit cards will be available from October 25 from 5 pm onwards. The exam will take place on November 26 in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes.

The test will have three sections including:

Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section 3: Quantitative Ability

The exam will take place across around 155 test cities. Candidates will have the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD categories is Rs 1200, whereas fees for other categories is Rs 2,400. The fee is not refundable and the candidates need to pay it just once.

CAT is a management aptitude test, held every year to grant admission to two-year post graduate diploma (PGDM) programmes, commonly known as Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by IIMs. The test comprises of written test ability test/ group discussions, personal interview and scores obtained in CAT.

Apart from this, IIMs also offer Fellow Programme in Management course, a full-time doctoral programme. For working professionals, there is an Executive postgraduate programme.



