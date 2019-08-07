CAT 2019 Application Process Begins; 10 Points Candidates Should Know

CAT 2019 registration process begins @ iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2019: The online registration process for Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 has started. This will be the first CAT examination where 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates will be applied. CAT 2019 will be conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. Apart from IIMs, CAT 2019 scores are also allowed to be used by some non-IIM member institutions which are listed on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will have more than one month's-time to fill the online application forms.

CAT 2019 registration: 10 important point candidates should know

IIM CAT 2019 registration: The application process can be completed at iimcat.ac.in

1. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will organise a computer-based Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in two sessions.

2. CAT 2019 registration process will be held at iimcat.ac.in.

3. The CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of non-IIM member institutions that have registered to avail the CAT 2019 cores is provided at www.iimcat.ac.in.

4. The candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution.

5. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

6. As per the legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates belonging to the "Non-Creamy" layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for EWS candidates and 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD).

7. General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate will be charged Rs. 1900 while an SC/ST/PwD candidate will be charged Rs. 950 to appear for CAT 2019. The final amount to be paid may be different, as it will include applicable additional charges.

8. The registration for CAT 2019 will close on September 18, 2019.

9. CAT 2019 will be conducted in centres spread across around 156 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the admit card.

10. The CAT results are likely be declared by the second week of January, 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

