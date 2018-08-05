CAT 2018 Registration Begins Next Week

CAT 2018 Registration From August 8 At iimcat.ac.in

Online registration for the biggest MBA entrance exam will begin next week. Commonly known as CAT, the Common Admission Test, this year, will be held on November 25 at 147 cities across the country. As per an IIM Calcutta statement CAT 2018 will be conducted in two sessions. After submission of applications, candidates will be allowed to download their admit card from October 24 onwards, till the date of the test. Candidates can apply at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018 registration will begin on August 8, 2018. The last date of registration is September 19.

The exam would comprise of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, : Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. A tutorial to understand the test will be available online from October 17. Queries, if any other than the FAQs available in the website, can be cleared through CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

CAT results are announced in the form of percentile. After CAT, every IIM and non-IIM institute announces its separate selection criteria and procedure based on the CAT score. Students who qualify CAT exam will have to then apply separately to their desired institutes.

From this year, JNU will accept CAT scores for admission to the newly started MBA programmes. The management programme will be offered through the School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

