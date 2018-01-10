CAT 2017: Stories Of Hard Work, Perseverance, Determination; Meet The Top Scorers

Chhavi Gupta, IIT Delhi graduate is one of the girls among the top scorers. "I'm pinning my hopes on IIM-Ahmedabad and I'm really looking forward to the interviews," Gupta told PTI. She is currently working in Noida-based Opera Solutions. An avid fiction lover, Chhavi has not zeroed down the area she would specialise in at the B school. "All IIMs have common curriculum for the first year and in the second year one has to choose the specialisation. I haven't though of it yet and will make my choice then only," she added.
Gujarat boy Viraj Sheth, who is just a little behind the elite 100 percentile list, devoted 6-8 hours daily. 'Believe in yourself, keep a positive attitude and even if you couldn't make it in the first attempt, do not feel low. There is always the next time,' he said to the Indian Express. He secured 99.95 and this was his first attempt.
Final year student Arvind Menon of IIT Bombay has decided to give IIM a miss despite the hefty score but Mayank Raj from the same batch, civil engineering department, will await a call from IIM. 'I'd expected above 99 percentile and I'm extremely happy that I secured a 100 percentile. My parents, too, are thrilled,' he said to the Indian Express. He started preparation in July 2017 and did not enroll for any full time coaching.
Among other candidates are Sai Praneeth Reddy, Meet Aggarwal, Patrick D'Souza and Vishal Vohra.
A little different is Patrick D'Souza's clarification who is in the 100 percentile list for fourth time. He takes the test to be updated about the question paper pattern. Since he runs coaching classes for MBA aspirants in Thane and Dadar, he feels it important to be well informed about the CAT pattern.
