CAT 2017: Stories Of Hard Work, Perseverance, Determination; Meet The Top Scorers

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CAT 2017: Stories Of Hard Work, Perseverance, Determination New Delhi: Success stories of CAT top scorers, every year magnifies the possibility of succeeding through adversities. With twenty 100 percentile scorers this year, MBA aspirants who are preparing for the CAT 2018 ought to have more energy driven stories of grit determination. Since the declaration of CAT 2017 result, every alternate headline reads about the success strategy of the candidates who undertook rigorous practice and a strict discipline routine to crack one of the toughest examinations. Though engineering candidates rule the 100 percentile scorers list, but this year two females and three non-engineers have broken the stereotype.



Chhavi Gupta, IIT Delhi graduate is one of the girls among the top scorers. "I'm pinning my hopes on IIM-Ahmedabad and I'm really looking forward to the interviews," Gupta told PTI. She is currently working in Noida-based Opera Solutions. An avid fiction lover, Chhavi has not zeroed down the area she would specialise in at the B school. "All IIMs have common curriculum for the first year and in the second year one has to choose the specialisation. I haven't though of it yet and will make my choice then only," she added.



Gujarat boy Viraj Sheth, who is just a little behind the elite 100 percentile list, devoted 6-8 hours daily. 'Believe in yourself, keep a positive attitude and even if you couldn't make it in the first attempt, do not feel low. There is always the next time,' he said to the Indian Express. He secured 99.95 and this was his first attempt.



Final year student Arvind Menon of IIT Bombay has decided to give IIM a miss despite the hefty score but Mayank Raj from the same batch, civil engineering department, will await a call from IIM. 'I'd expected above 99 percentile and I'm extremely happy that I secured a 100 percentile. My parents, too, are thrilled,' he said to the Indian Express. He started preparation in July 2017 and did not enroll for any full time coaching.



Among other candidates are Sai Praneeth Reddy, Meet Aggarwal, Patrick D'Souza and Vishal Vohra.



A little different is Patrick D'Souza's clarification who is in the 100 percentile list for fourth time. He takes the test to be updated about the question paper pattern. Since he runs coaching classes for MBA aspirants in Thane and Dadar, he feels it important to be well informed about the CAT pattern.



Regarding the trend shift of non-engineers making it to the 100 percentile list, Former CAT chair and HRM professor Himanshu Rai said, 'before 2010, 90% male engineers would crack the CAT. Now there are close to 35% women and 25%-30% non-engineers,' to TOI.



