Canada To Implement Revised Work Permit For Postgraduate Courses

Canada is all set to implement revised work permit programme for postgraduate courses from November 1, 2024. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has made changes to the postgraduation work permit (PGWP) programme. The changes have been made to the PGWP 's language requirements, proof of language ability and field of study requirement.

On September 19, the Canadian government announced a further reduction in the intake cap on international student study permits for 2025. The government announced a 10 per cent reduction from the 2024 target of 485,000 in study permits for 2025.

After the implementation of the revised work permit, candidates will be required to provide proof of language ability to meet the language requirements for the PGWP while submitting their application. Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) will be used as proof of language for English and Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC) for French.

As per a report published in The Indian Express, IRCC will accept language test results from Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), IELTS and PTE Core for English. TEF Canada: Test d'évaluation de français and TCF Canada: Test de connaissance du français will be accepted for French.

The candidate must be skilled in reading, writing, listening and speaking sections.

In addition to the revised regulations, applicants are also required to adhere to some of the old regulations. For instance, in order to be eligible for a PGWP, the candidate must continue to meet the general and physical location eligibility requirements (even after November 1, 2024) and complete a study programme at a PGWP eligible designated learning institution.