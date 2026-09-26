Cambridge University's New Institute To Study What Shapes Brain Health Across A Lifetime

The University of Cambridge has announced the new Cambridge Mind and Brain Institute, which will focus on understanding and improving brain health across the lifespan, from early childhood through old age. The institute will be officially launched in April 2027, bringing together diverse expertise to tackle these challenges. Researchers will have access to cutting-edge on-site neuroimaging and brain stimulation techniques, supported by technical expertise, advanced methods advice, and scientific computing. The facilities will also be available to members of the wider research community.

This autumn, the university will welcome its first cohorts of postgraduate students and researchers to the new MPhil in NeuroAI and Intelligent Systems and the established MPhil in Cognitive Neurosciences. Both programmes provide foundation training in cutting-edge research topics and techniques.

Professor Deborah Prentice, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, said the university will unite world-class research, facilities, and the lived experiences of patients and partners.

"The Cambridge Mind and Brain Institute will unite world-class research, facilities, and the lived experiences of patients and partners. By unlocking the mysteries of brain and mind health, it aims to transform how we understand and support individuals experiencing cognitive and emotional difficulties at every stage of life," she said.

The university stated that the institute will bring together researchers from across the university to work alongside patients, carers, practitioners, policymakers, and innovators to understand and support individuals experiencing cognitive and emotional difficulties at every stage of life.

It noted that brain health is increasingly at risk from factors including digital lifestyles, diet, physical inactivity, acute or chronic illnesses, climate change, conflicts, and social cohesion. However, researchers do not yet fully understand why or how these factors affect cognitive and emotional well-being, or why individuals respond differently to them. As a result, current treatments for conditions affecting the brain and mind are often ineffective.

The institute aims to train translational cognitive neuroscientists through its postgraduate research degrees, taught programmes, shorter courses, and training workshops.

It will host weekly headline lecture series and diverse academic events. Scheduled events during the institute's first term include a showcase for postdoctoral researchers, an EDI and wellbeing day, and a research culture workshop. The institute will also strengthen the involvement of the general public and special interest groups in brain and mind research through participatory, outreach, and engagement activities.

Carly Hood, a postgraduate student, said: "It's great to see the Cambridge Mind and Brain Institute encouraging an open, collaborative culture, where creative individuals with different expertise can work together towards shared questions around mental health and human cognition. I look forward to the opportunity to work with and learn from people who bring fresh perspectives from a wide variety of disciplines."

For more details about the Cambridge Mind and Brain Institute and to find out how you can get involved, visit the official website, cmbi.cam.ac.uk.