UNESCO, Calicut University Launch Material For Parents And Caregivers Of Children With Disabilities

Calicut University, UNESCO launch material for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities

UNESCO New Delhi and the UNESCO Chair in Community Management of Disabilities (University of Calicut) have launched a booklet for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities. The material "Life in the Times of Covid 19: A Guide for Parents of Children with Disabilities", according to an official statement, through beautiful illustrations explains the different aspects that a parent/caregiver must take into account while taking care of children with disabilities.

It also addresses the need to maintain the mental health of such parents/caregivers and their various duties and responsibilities, during these unusual times, the statement said.

"The guidelines are action-oriented and would help serve all families with special needs in dealing with the extreme crisis of COVID-19. We would like to thank the University of Calicut and the Social Justice Department (Kerala) for their continuous efforts in creating an inclusive approach in raising awareness through the Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Programme (CDRMP)", said Eric Falt, Director of UNESCO New Delhi.

"The radical changes and ensuing stress brought about by COVID-19 and the lockdown in the lives of people may also result in different sorts of difficulties among children with disabilities. Hence, parents and caregivers of such children must know how to manage and guide their children during this pandemic", said Prof K. Manikandan, UNESCO Chair on Community Based Disability Management and Rehabilitation Studies.

Children with disabilities may have underlying health conditions that increase their risk of serious complications from COVID-19. In addition, with regular operations of schools and businesses coming to a halt, the inaccessibility to therapy and support for these children may exert effects that are long lasting and significant. And as such, it becomes equally important to take care of their physical as well as mental health, the statement added.

