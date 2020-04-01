CDMRP's Tele-Rehabilitation Programmes For Children With Special Needs During Covid-19 Pandemic

The CDMRP is providing online assistance to children by providing adequate home training programs.

As the spread of coronavirus grows, children with developmental disabilities are facing different challenges at home including behavioral and other related issues. These difficulties have become a major concern for the parents as children most cases could not attend the therapy sessions due to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed across the country.

To address this problem, Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Program (CDMRP), a joint initiative by Department of Psychology, University of Calicut and Social Justice Department , Government of Kerala, has begun tele-rehabilitation program for the Children with developmental Disabilities.

"Hundreds of children are benefiting this on a daily basis," an official told NDTV.

The Centre is providing online assistance to children by providing adequate home training programs and parental education programs in the view of the lockdown.

CDMRP has also started a new mobile application for children with learning problems named "Ilakal Pacha", with all training assistance with the mode of effective and creative mix of learning alphabets and words.

This app is developed by Beena Manoj,Clinical psychologist-CDMRP.

This mobile app is one of the flagship schemes by the CDMRP for differently abled children and first of its kind in Kerala, making easier for children to learn at home.

"The application paves way to learn alphabets and words both in English and Malayalam more creatively and effectively through fun and entertainment," says Prof Dr Manikandan, Director CDMRP.

CDMRP YouTube channel , created by the centre is also providing various information on different tasks for children to do at home for behavior management and attention enhancement etc.

Currently, the Centre has also made several in-clinic therapy and management activities online with the assistance of expert therapists of the CDMRP.



The video demonstrations of various activities to perform at home is also provided through online through the Channel with the regular follow up of the Expert therapists at each community Clinic.

Established in 2015, currently CDMRP, has an advanced disability management Centre at Department of Psychology, University of Calicut and ten community clinics across three districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur Respectively.

More than hundred and fifty cases are being seen on a daily basis by different therapists and a total of more than seven thousand children are beneficiaries as of now of Centre's endeavours.

