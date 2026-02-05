Calicut University Result 2026 Out For Bachelor's, Master's Programmes, Check Here

Calicut University Result 2026 Out: The University of Calicut has declared the Calicut University Result 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including BCom, MA, and other courses. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website, results.uoc.ac.in.

The results include the Third Semester BCom Professional Supplementary/Improvement Examination (November 2025); BCom, BBA, and BCom Honours Supplementary/Improvement Examination (November 2025); and the Second Semester MA Sanskrit Language and Literature (General) and MA Sanskrit Sahithya (Special) (Distance) under the SDE CBCSS OTR Examination 9/2023 (2019 admission).

In addition, results have been announced for the Third Semester SDE (CDOE) CBCSS BCom and BBA Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (November 2025) for students admitted between 2020 and 2023.

Calicut University Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website at results.uoc.ac.in

Click on the relevant examination link

Enter the required login details and submit

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result page for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the University of Calicut for the latest updates and further details related to results and examinations.