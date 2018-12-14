Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part II Result Announced; Available On Official Results Website

Calcutta University has released the result for B.A. and B.Sc. Part II exam 2018.

Education | | Updated: December 14, 2018 17:18 IST
New Delhi: 

University of Calcutta has released the result for B.A. and B.Sc. Part II exam 2018. The result has been released for Honours/General and Major. The result is available on the official result portal for examinations conducted in West Bengal. Students of B.A./B.Sc. part II can check their result using their examination roll number. Earlier the University had also released the result for B.Com. Part II Honours/General exam.

Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II Result 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official result portal: www.wbresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the BA, B.Sc. result link available on the portal.

Step three: A new window will open. In the new window enter your examination roll number in the space provided.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The University released the result for B.Com. Part II Honours/General exam on December 7, a week ago, on the official website. Students enrolled in other parts of the programmes available at the University should expect their exam results soon.

