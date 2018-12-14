Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part II Result Announced; Available On Official Results Website

Calcutta University has announced BA, B.Sc. Part II result

University of Calcutta has released the result for B.A. and B.Sc. Part II exam 2018. The result has been released for Honours/General and Major. The result is available on the official result portal for examinations conducted in West Bengal. Students of B.A./B.Sc. part II can check their result using their examination roll number. Earlier the University had also released the result for B.Com. Part II Honours/General exam.

Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II Result 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official result portal: www.wbresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the BA, B.Sc. result link available on the portal.

Step three: A new window will open. In the new window enter your examination roll number in the space provided.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The University released the result for B.Com. Part II Honours/General exam on December 7, a week ago, on the official website. Students enrolled in other parts of the programmes available at the University should expect their exam results soon.

