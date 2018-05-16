Cabinet Nod To Central University In Janthaluru District Of Andhra Pradesh

The Cabinet also approved the operationalisation of the central university in the transit campus, initially by forming a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 in order to give a legal status to it till the amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009 is enacted and to enable commencement of academic activities from 2018-19. "The central university would be mentored by an existing varsity till its governing structure is in place.
CommentsThe approval would increase access and quality of higher education and help in minimalising the regional imbalances in educational facilities and give effect to Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014," a senior HRD Ministry official said.
