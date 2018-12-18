Cabinet Approves MoU Between India And Afghanistan; Both Countries To Share Online Courses

Cabinet has approved signing of an MoU between India and Afghanistan in education sector

Union Cabinet, yesterday, approved signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Afghanistan on cooperation in the field of Human Resource Development. The MoU between the two countries will facilitate students and faculty of Educational Institutions in Afghanistan to register and use the SWAYAM Courses. SWAYAM, India's own MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) platform offers about 2000 courses which include courses from Class 9th till Post Graduation and also for lifelong learning.

The MoU will also facilitate faculty and academics from Afghanistan to upload courses developed in Afghanistan on SWAYAM. The required training to students and faculty from Afghanistan would be imparted by MHRD, Government of India.

Through this MoU, Government of India will also provide access and share the technology of other major ICT Initiatives in Education such as National Digital Library of India (NDLI), Virtual Labs, Spoken Tutorials.

It has also been proposed that a Joint Master Degree Programme be established between Indian and Afghanistan Universities / Institutions. MHRD would assist the Ministry of Higher Education, Afghanistan in the areas of Curriculum Development and Capacity Development of Teaching Staff.

Through this MoU, both the countries have also agreed to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of academic qualifications. This is expected to promote student mobility under Study in India program, by attracting more foreign students to come and study in Afghan Institutions.

Click here for more Education News