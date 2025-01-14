CA May 2025 Schedule Out, Check Application Deadline, Exam Mode

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA 2025 examination in May. The CA Foundation exams will take place from May 15 to May 21. The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam will be required to apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for the May 2025 examination and also pay the requisite examination fee online.

The online application process for the CA May 2025 exams will begin on March 1, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until March 14, 2025. Applications with late fee of Rs 600 can be submitted until March 17, 2025.

Students who wish to change their examination city or medium for the CA May 2025 exams may do so in the correction window from March 18- 20, 2025.

The Foundation exam will beheld for a duration of 3 hours, Intermediate will be held for 2 hours, Final for 3 hours, Postqualification Course Examination i.e International Taxation (INTT- AT) will be held for 4 hours.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations will also be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. Detailed information can be checked at https://eservices.icai.org However, the medium of Examinations will be only English in respect of Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) Examination.



