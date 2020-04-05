ICAI Postpones Practical Training Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

CA Exam 2020: ICAI Postpones Practical Training For November 2022 Exam

In order to remove hardship caused to students due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, candidates who are required to commence their Practical Training on or before April 30, 2020 to appear in November, 2022 Final examinations, are now allowed to commence their training on or before May 31, 2020, according to the ICAI or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Institute, which is the supervising professional body for Chartered Accountant education in the country, said this has been done as a one-time measure due to the lockdown in the country on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

"In order to remove hardship caused to students who are required to commence their Practical Training on or before 30th April, 2020 to appear in November, 2022 Final examinations, but are not able to commence their Practical Training within the stipulated date on account of COVID-19, the Competent Authority has decided to relax the afore-stated requirement as a one-time measure as under:-

"Students who are required to commence their Practical Training on or before 30th April, 2020 but are not able to commence due to lockdown in the county on account of COVID-19, as a one-time measure are hereby allowed to commence their Practical Training on or before 31st May, 2020 and then are allowed to appear in their Final examination to be held in November, 2022," the ICAI said in a statement released on the official portal at icai.org.

Before this, the ICAI has on March 28 postponed the CA exam scheduled to be held in May. The exams will now be held in June-July. "...in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well being of students, the Chartered Accountant examinations initially scheduled from May 2 to May 18 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from June 19 to July 4," said the CA exam regulator in a notification.

