BTech Admissions 2025: Check The Various Entrance Exams For Admission To Engineering Courses

Students aspiring to pursue BTech courses in the upcoming academic year can register for the various entrance exams conducted for offering admissions to Engineering courses. The following are some of the entrance exams that can be considered by BTech aspirants.

Joint Entrance Exam (Main)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA to fill the online application forms. The registrations for the online submission of application forms began on October 28, 2024 and will conclude on November 22, 2024.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

The institute will conduct admission for the VIT Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 from April 21-25, 2025 for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at all campuses. Candidates interested to apply for admission to VIT can visit the official website, with the application deadline set for March 31, 2025. The application fee is Rs 1,350.

SRMJEEE 2025

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) conducts SRMJEEE 2025 for admission to BTech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), Vadapalani and Tiruchirappalli), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. The institute has not yet updated the details of admission process for 2025. The applications are usually released in the month of November.

BITSAT

The online admission test is conducted for admission to Integrated First Degree Programmes in BTech, BPharm, MSc. The ‘Computer Based Online test' means the candidate sits in front of a computer and the questions are presented on the computer monitor and the candidate answers the questions on the computer by using keyboard or mouse.

State level engineering entrance exam

States also conduct state-level engineering entrance exams such as MHT CET (Maharashtra), KCET (Karnataka), WBJEE (West Bengal) and AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh) for offering admission to engineering programmes within their states. Students who wish to take admission in premier engineering institutions beyond the IITs and NITs can appear for these entrance exam.

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK UGET 2024)

The entrance exam is a gateway for admission to the top private engineering, medical and dental colleges in Karnataka. The registrations begin in February and continue till April. The exam is conducted in May.