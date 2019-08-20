BSMEB Result 2019: Bihar Madrasa Board Releases Results. Direct Links Here

BSMEB result available at bsmeb.org or bsmeb.online.

BSMEB result 2019: Bihar State Madrasa Education Board or BSMEB, Patna, has released the BSMEB Maulvi result 2019 and BSMEB Fauquania result 2019 on the official website of the Board. The BSMEB result can be accessed from the official website of Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, bsmeb.org or bsmeb.online.

BSMEB result 2019: Direct links to check Maulvi and Fauquania results

Click on the direct links provided here to download your BSMEB results:

BSMEB Maulvi result 2019 direct link

BSMEB Fauquania result 2019 direct link

BSMEB result 2019: How to check Maulvi and Fauquania results

Follow the steps given here to download your BSMEB result:

Step 1: Visit any of the official website of Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, bsmeb.org or bsmeb.online.

Step 2: Click on the Maulvi and Fauquania results link given on the homepage (or on the direct link given above)

Step 3: On next page, enter your roll code and roll numbers

Step 4: Click search

Step 5: From next page, check your BSMEB results 2019.

