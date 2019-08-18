Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Rajasthan Declares BA Result

MSBU Declares BA Result: Know How To Check

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, Rajasthan has declared the BA results. Candidates who took the exam can check their result online at the official website of the University. The result can be accessed by the main exam roll number.

Check BA Result

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University Result: Know How To Check

Go to the official website

Click on the "BA Result" link

Select the type, course and result class

Enter the main exam roll number

Submit the details

Check the result

Candidates are suggested to save a copy of the online mark statement.

Original mark sheet and documents supporting the result will be issued by the varsity soon.

