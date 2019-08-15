CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET) Result Announced

CSIR NET Result Announced: Know How To Check

Council Of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the result of the National Eligibility Test (NET) which was held on June 16. The result is available on the official website of CSIR. Candidates can check the CSIR NET result using their roll number.

Download CSIR NET Result

A total of 3,690 candidates have qualified for Lectureship.

2,150 candidates have been declared eligible for availing the Junior Research Fellowship from CSIR.

The CSIR conducts the NET, twice a year, for determining the eligibility of a candidate for lectureship and/ or Junior Research Fellowship in Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

CSIR NET was conducted in two shifts at 27 cities nationwide.

The research fellowship to the qualified candidates will be effective from January 1, 2020 with the validity period of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR scheme.

As per the exam notification released by CSIR, the NET results were expected to be released in September/ October.

While there is no upper age limit for the Lectureship, the age limit for research fellowship is 28 years.

The NET in other subjects, apart from those conducted by the CSIR, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Till last year the exam was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.