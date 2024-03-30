Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Board To Soon Announce Results For Class 10

LIVE Bihar Board 10th Result 2024

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon expected to release the results of Class 10 or matric boards. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of BSEB. Students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

In 2023, BSEB class 10 results were declared on March 31 in which around 81.04 per cent students qualified the exam. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB matric exam this year that was conducted from February 15-23.

Last year, a total of 81.04 per cent of students passed the exam, with 16,10,657 students appearing for it. Of these, 8,19,737 were female students, while 7,90,920 were male students. Among them, 13,05,203 candidates passed the exam, including 6,61,570 male students and 6,43,633 female students.

The top performer in the Class 10 exams 2023 scored 489 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 97.8 per cent. Additionally, the second and third position holders secured 486 marks (97.2 per cent) and 484 marks, respectively.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Bihar Board Class 10th Result:

Mar 30, 2024 11:56 (IST) BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board.

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage. A new page will open.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print it for future reference.

