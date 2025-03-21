BSEB 2025: Bihar Board Class 12 Result Anytime Soon, Check Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna is expected to announce the results for Class 12 today or tomorrow. An official from the board noted that BSEB has almost completed the result drafting procedure for Class 12 exam and topper interview and the results can be announced anytime soon.

Since past few years the result for Class 12 are declared during this time only. Last year, the Bihar Board Class 12 exams concluded on February 12, and the results were announced 40 days later, on March 23. Similarly, in 2023, the exams began on February 11, and the results were declared on March 21, marking a 38-day gap.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore recently announced that the Class 12 exam results for 2025 would be out in the last week of March. The Intermediate exams were conducted from February 1 to 15 in two shifts, from 9.30am to 2pm.

On the result day, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results, including the names of the toppers, pass percentages, and other key details. Once the press conference concludes, the result link will be activated on the board's official website, allowing students to check their results by entering the required details.

Approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 were girls, and 6,50,466 were boys.

Students must score at least 33 per cent in each theory subject and 40 per cent in practicals to pass. Those who score less than 33 per cent in more than two subjects will not pass.