D.El.Ed. 2nd Year Practical Exam 2018 Admit Card Released At Bse.telangana.gov.in

Share EMAIL PRINT BSE Telangana D.El.Ed. 2nd Year Practical Exam 2018 Admit Card Released New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana has released the Admit card for D.El.Ed. 2nd year practical exams. To download the admit cards candidates would need their first year roll number. The theory examination for D.El.Ed. 2nd year students of 2015-17 batch will begin on February 16, 2018. The exam will be conducted as per the modified syllabus and students who failed in the earlier batches are also eligible to appear for these examination as a private candidate with old syllabus as a final chance. No further examination will be conducted with the old syllabus.



How to download D.El.Ed 2nd year Practical Exam Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official website for Directroate of Government Examinations, Telangana: www.bse.telangana.gov.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link on the sidebar.

Step three: Enter your D.El.Ed. first year roll number.

Step four: Click on submit and download your admit card.



After the practical exams are over, the theory exam will begin on February 16, 2018 and end on February 22, 2018. There will be separate question papers for old syllabus and new syllabus students.



