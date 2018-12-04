BSE Telangana Begins Exam Fee Submission For D.El.Ed 2nd Year Exam

Last date to submit examination fee for BSE D.El.Ed without late fee is December 17

Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the fee remittance schedule for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2nd year examinations of the 2017-19 batch. The D.El.Ed 2nd year examinations for the 2017-19 batch will be conducted in April 2019. The failed candidates in earlier batches (from 2015-2017 only) who have studied revised syllabus are also eligible to appear in this examination as once failed candidates.

All candidates would need to submit the examination fee as per the schedule given below:

Last date to submit examination fee without late fee: December 17, 2018

Last date to submit examination fee with late fee of Rs. 50: December 24, 2018

The principals of the institute must submit the examination fee in the Government treasury by December 18, 2018 and for candidates who submit examination fee late by December 27, 2018.

The examination fee is Rs. 250 for regular candidates. In case of once failed candidates, the fee structure is as follows:

For four and above subjects - Rs. 250

For three subjects - Rs. 175

For two subjects - Rs. 150

For one subject - Rs. 125

The web link to upload application will be made available on the official website from December 10, 2018. The examination program for D.El.Ed 2nd year examination for 2017-19 batch will be released in due course of time on the official website of BSE, Telangana.

