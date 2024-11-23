Advertisement

Telangana DElEd 1st Year 2023-25 Scheduled Out, Check Subject-Wise Dates

Telangana DElEd 1st Year 2023-25 Datasheet: The schedule has been released for the 2023-25 batch and candidates from previous batches who did not pass.

Telangana DElEd 1st Year 2023-25 Datasheet: Exams will be held from 9am to 12 noon on respective dates.

Telangana DElEd 1st Year 2023-25 Datesheet: The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana State, Hyderabad, has announced the schedule for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first-year exams. The exams are set to take place from December 18 to December 24.

The Telangana DElEd 2023-25 first-year exams will commence with Paper 1, "Childhood, Child Development, and Learning," on December 18. Paper 2, "Society, Education, and Curriculum," is scheduled for December 19. Papers 3 to 6 will follow on December 20, 21, 23, and 24, respectively.

Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule

  • December 18    Paper 1    Childhood, Child Development, and Learning
  • December 19    Paper 2    Society, Education, and Curriculum
  • December 20    Paper 3    Early Childhood Care and Education
  • December 21    Paper 4    Understanding Language and Language Development at Primary Level (Telugu/Urdu)
  • December 23    Paper 5    Understanding Mathematics and Early Mathematics Education
  • December 24    Paper 6    Pedagogy Across the Curriculum and ICT Integration

All exams will be conducted from 9am to 12pm on the respective dates.

