Telangana DElEd 1st Year 2023-25 Scheduled Out, Check Subject-Wise Dates

Telangana DElEd 1st Year 2023-25 Datesheet: The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana State, Hyderabad, has announced the schedule for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first-year exams. The exams are set to take place from December 18 to December 24.

The datesheet has been released for the 2023-25 batch and candidates from previous batches who did not pass.

The Telangana DElEd 2023-25 first-year exams will commence with Paper 1, "Childhood, Child Development, and Learning," on December 18. Paper 2, "Society, Education, and Curriculum," is scheduled for December 19. Papers 3 to 6 will follow on December 20, 21, 23, and 24, respectively.

Telangana DElEd First-Year Exam Schedule

December 18 Paper 1 Childhood, Child Development, and Learning

December 19 Paper 2 Society, Education, and Curriculum

December 20 Paper 3 Early Childhood Care and Education

December 21 Paper 4 Understanding Language and Language Development at Primary Level (Telugu/Urdu)

December 23 Paper 5 Understanding Mathematics and Early Mathematics Education

December 24 Paper 6 Pedagogy Across the Curriculum and ICT Integration

All exams will be conducted from 9am to 12pm on the respective dates.