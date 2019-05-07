Odisha Matric Result Date: No Official Update Yet

Odisha matric results will be released on orissaresults.nic.in as and when it is released.

Odisha matric result was declared on May 7, last year. Most probably this is the reason why students are searching for the matric result update since morning. However students should note that the result is not coming today and an official update in this regard is yet to be confirmed from the Board officials. Meanwhile, in the wake of Cyclone Fani, which hit the coastal districts of Odisha on May 2, many Universities and colleges coming under the administrative control of Higher Education Department have been closed till further orders.

Official websites to follow for Odisha matric result update: www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.

Last year, 76.23% students had cleared the exam. The pass percentage among students of open schools was 41.93%.

28.44 per cent students had scored above 60 per cent marks. 15 thousand students scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students scored above 70 per cent marks.

1715 students, which 0.39 per cent of the total students had scored above 90 per cent marks in Odisha matric exam last year.

Baleswar district had the highest pass percent of 88.25%.

Zero pass percentage was recorded in 36 schools. In 2017 the number of such schools was 22.

