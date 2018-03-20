BPUT Releases Admit Cards For Even Semester Exam 2018 Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha has released admit cards for even semester exam 2017-2018 for both regular and back registered students.

Share EMAIL PRINT BPUT Even Semester Exam 2018: Download Admit Card New Delhi: Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha has released admit cards for even semester exam 2017-2018 for both regular and back registered students. Respective colleges have been asked to download the admit card by uploading the colour photograph of the students. Admit cards will be available at the official website bputodisha.in. BPUT declared odd semester results few days before. Candidates who wish to apply for revaluation can do so till 26 March.



The link to apply for re-checking/re-evaluation will be activated on the official website. Candidates would need to login to their account in order to register. The Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 result was released for all courses.



About Biju Patnaik University of Technology

Established in 2002, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT ), Odisha, has its head-quarters in Rourkela. The main objective of instituting the University was to ensure a high quality of students coming out of the technical colleges through a common curriculum and uniform evaluation. The University has 110 colleges, both constituent and affiliated, with around 58,000 students. The disciplines include engineering and architecture, business management and hotel management, computer studies and pharmacy. Several of these offer both undergraduate and post graduate studies.



