BPUT Releases Admit Cards For Even Semester Exam 2018

The link to apply for re-checking/re-evaluation will be activated on the official website. Candidates would need to login to their account in order to register. The Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 result was released for all courses.
Established in 2002, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT ), Odisha, has its head-quarters in Rourkela. The main objective of instituting the University was to ensure a high quality of students coming out of the technical colleges through a common curriculum and uniform evaluation. The University has 110 colleges, both constituent and affiliated, with around 58,000 students. The disciplines include engineering and architecture, business management and hotel management, computer studies and pharmacy. Several of these offer both undergraduate and post graduate studies.
