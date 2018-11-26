BPUT, Odisha Announces Ph.D Entrance Exam Schedule

BPUT Announces Ph.D Entrance Exam Schedule

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha will conduct entrance exam for PhD admission on December 16, 2018. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10.30 am to 11.30 am and 11.45 am to 12.45 pm. In the first shift the exam will be held for compulsory paper- research methodology and in the second shift candidates will appear for branch elective. The exam will be held at Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. Admit cards will released by BPUT on December 7, 2018.

'Any discrepancy noticed, may be brought to the notice of the University through mail ID phd@bput.ac.in and dir.exam@bput.ac.in on or before December 10, 2018,' reads the exam notice.

BPUT had allowed candidates to opt for exam centres till October 26, 2018.

Online registration had begun in June, 2018.

BPUT will conduct the exam for granting admission to selected candidates to PhD admission in all disciplines of engineering, computer application and sciences, architecture, management and pharmacy.

Other details related to the exam will be notified by the University in due course. Concerned candidates can monitor the official website regularly for further updates.

