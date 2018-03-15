BPUT Odd Semester 2017-18 Result: Apply For Re-Checking, Re-Evaluation From March 19

BPUT, Odisha will begin the online registration for re-checking of all programmes of Odd Semester 2nd Phase Examinations 2017-18 on March 19, 2018.

New Delhi:  Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha will begin the online registration for re-checking/re-evaluation of all programmes of Odd Semester 2nd Phase Examinations (Regular/ Back) 2017-18 on March 19, 2018. The online registration for the re-checking/ re-evaluation process will end on March 26, 2018. The University will not allow any extension of the deadline. The result for BPUT Odd Semester 2nd Phase Examinations (Regular/ Back) 2017-18 was released on march 12, 2018. 

The link to apply for re-checking/re-evaluation will be activated on the official website from March 19. Candidates would need to login to their account in order to register. 

The Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 result was released for all courses. Candidates can download their result from the official website using the steps given below:

Step One: Go to the official results website of BPUT, bputexam.in
Step Two: Enter your username and password in Student's Login area
Step Three: Click login and see the results

