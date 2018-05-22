BPSSC Recruitment 2018 For Excise Sub Inspector; Apply Now For 126 Vacancies BPSSC has advertised recruitment for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Government of Bihar.

BPSSC Recruitment 2018 For Excise Sub Inspector; Apply Now For 126 Vacancies New Delhi: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has advertised recruitment for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Government of Bihar. The recruitment is for 126 vacant posts. The application process will be conducted online today and eligible candidates would be able to apply from May 22, 2018. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 30, 2018. Candidates can apply on the official website (www.bpssc.bih.nic.in).



Eligibility Conditions



The candidate must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized institute or any equivalent degree.



The lower age limit for all candidates is 20 years. Upper age limit for general male candidates is 37 years. For OBC, BC and general female candidates, it is 40 years. For SC, ST candidates upper age limit is 42 years.



Note: Candidates should check the official notification for physical fitness standards before applying to for the vacancies.



Selection Procedure



The selection will be based on a written test which will be conducted in two phases - preliminary exam and main exam. After the main exam, 6 times the number of advertised vacancies candidates would be called for physical ability test. The merit list will be prepared from among the candidates who qualify the physical ability test on the basis of marks scored by them in the main examination.



The preliminary exam will be of two hours duration and will have 100 questions from general knowledge and current affairs. The main exam will have two papers. Paper one will be General Hindi and will be of two hours duration carrying 100 questions and 200 marks. Paper 2 will be also be of 2 hours duration and will carry 100 questions from General Knowledge, General Science, Mathematics and Mental Ability, Sociology, Indian History, and Indian Geography.



