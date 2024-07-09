BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Details

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the admit card for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as registration number and password, to access the admit card.

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held from July 4 to July 10. However, BPSC had canceled the third stage of the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0) following allegations of paper leaks. According to the Economic Offenses Unit in Bihar, Patna, the question papers had been accessed by an organised group before the scheduled time. The rescheduled Bihar government school teacher test will now be held from July 19 to 21 in a single shift, and on July 22, the exam will be held in two shifts.

BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Steps To Check Admit Card

Go to the official website of BPSC

Click on the link for "BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024" available under the "Important Notices" section

Enter your login details

Check your admit card displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for exam day

BPSC TRE 3.0 Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

For primary teachers (classes 1 to 5), the exam will consist of two papers with 150 questions each, worth 150 marks.

For middle, secondary, and higher secondary teachers, the exam is divided into three parts: Paper 1 for language, Paper 2 for general studies, and Paper 3 for the subject chosen by the candidates. The exam will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each paper will have 150 questions worth 150 marks. There will be no negative marking, and the exam duration will be 2.5 hours.