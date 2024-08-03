BPSC To Conduct Teacher, Principal Exams In Patna On August 16

BPSC Teacher and Principal Preliminary Exam Dates: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the dates for the preliminary (objective) competitive examinations.

This recruitment drive aims to fill the positions of Secondary Teacher, Higher Secondary Teacher, Principal, and Vice-Principal. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check and download their admit cards a week before the exam date by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the hall tickets.

The exams are scheduled to take place in two shifts on August 16, 2024, at designated examination centers in Patna.

The official notification states: "All the candidates who applied under the above advertisements are being considered provisionally qualified and are included in the preliminary examination. Mere issuance of the admit card and participation in the written examination/document verification/interview does not confirm the qualification/eligibility of any candidate. In accordance with clause 10 of the advertisement, the Commission will make the final decision regarding the qualifications/eligibility of candidates based on the certificates/documents submitted during the interview/document verification, in line with the conditions mentioned in the advertisement."

BPSC Teacher and Principal Preliminary Exam Dates: Steps To Download Admit Card 2024