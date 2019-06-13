BPSC Releases Child Development Project Officer Main Exam Result

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for Main Examination conducted for selection of Child Development Project officer. After Main examination, 81 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in the personal interview. Interview is the last stage of selection. There are total 30 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates who appeared in the main examination can download the result pdf from the BPSC website and check their qualification status.

BPSC CDPO Main Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link for Child Development Project Officer Main Result on the home page.

Step three; A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check your roll number in the pdf.

BPSC CDPO Main Exam Result 2019: Direct Link

Among the 81 candidates who have been selected for interview, 40 are from unreserved categories (against 15 vacancies), 13 are from Scheduled caste (against 5 vacancies), 15 are from Economically Backward Class (against 6 vacancies), and 13 are from Backward Classes (against 4 vacancies). No candidate from ST and BCL category has been shortlisted.

The interview process for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on July 2 and July 3, 2019.

