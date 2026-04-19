Bombay High Court Clerk 2026: Download Exam Centre List For 1,382 Posts, Admit Card Date Out

The High Court of Judicature at Bombay released the exam details of the screening test for clerk recruitment 2026. Candidates can check by visiting the official website. A total of 1382 vacancies are opened to hire for clerk positions at Bombay High Court and its benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Around 1,15,922 candidates are provisionally eligible for screening.

Screening date and timing:

April 26: Between 10am to 11 am

Between 10am to 11 am Reporting time: Sharp 9 am

The candidates can download their Hall Ticket/Admit Card in respect of above test from the official website of Bombay High Court, bombayhighcourt.nic.in from 21/04/2026 from 11.00 am onwards and should bring the same at the time of Screening Test.

Read official Notice Here

"Examination Centres have been allotted to all candidates based on the postal address provided in their application form. Those candidates who have mentioned Dadra and Nagar Haveli at Silvasa, Diu & Daman, Other and SouthGoa in their application forms have been allotted centres in Mumbai District. Those candidates who have mentioned Palghar in their application forms have been allotted centres in Thane District," according to the notification issued by court adding that no request for the change of examination centre will be considered.

For the purpose of identification, the candidates are required to bring their any one original photo identity proof viz. Aadhar Card or Election Card or PAN Card or Driving Licence or Passport etc. In case of change of name, the candidates are required to bring Gazette/Marriage certificate etc. or any other relevant document in support thereof alongwith Hall Ticket/Admit Card.

In case of any discrepancy found in Hall Ticket/Admit Card, kindly report the same by e-mail on "recruitment@bhc.gov.in", by mentioning Name, Seat number, Registration ID and attached soft copy of Hall Ticket/Admit Card in jpg./pdf. format.