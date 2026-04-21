Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Out, Screening Exam On April 26

Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026: The Bombay High Court has released the screening test 2026 admit cards for the posts of Clerk, Peon, Driver, and Stenographer. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The recruitment process aims to hire for 1382 clerk positions at Bombay High Court and its benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Around 1,15,922 candidates are provisionally eligible for screening.

The screening test will be held on April 26, 2026, from 10 am to 11 am. Candidates must also note that the reporting time as announced by the court is 9 am. Applicants are advised to download their admit cards from the official website and verify all details. It is also mandatory to carry a government identity proof to the examination centre.

Registered candidates must carry a printout of the admit card to the examination centre. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The call letter will also inform candidates about the exam timings and exam centre address.

In an earlier notification, the court had announced that the admit cards will be released on the official website of Bombay High Court, bombayhighcourt.nic.in, on April 21, 2026, from 11 am onwards. It was also announced that the examination centres have been allotted to all candidates based on the postal address provided in their application form. However, candidates who have mentioned Dadra and Nagar Haveli at Silvasa, Diu & Daman, and South Goa in their application forms have been allotted centres in Mumbai District.

Candidates who have mentioned Palghar in their application forms have been allotted centres in Thane District, according to the notification issued by court adding that no request for the change of examination centre will be considered.

For more details about the exam, candidates can visit the official website of the court, bhc.gov.in.