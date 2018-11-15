Bollywood Director Imtiaz Ali To Be Chief Guest At Hindu College Event

Bollywood Director Imtiaz Ali will be the Chief Guest at the 'The 6th Clash of the Titans Invitational Debate' organized by the Old Students' Association, Hindu College, Delhi. In the Annual Debating Competition, to be held this year on the topic 'Freedom of Speech is a luxury India cannot afford', alumni of Hindu College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College and St. Stephen's College will participate.

Indian American Journalist and the founding editor of The Wire Mr. Siddharth Varadarajan will be the jury along with Mr. Tarun Shridhar (IAS), Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandy, Dairing & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare and Mr. Pradeep Puri (IAS) (retd.), Managing Partner, KATP Advisors LLP.

On April 22, 2018 the Association honoured its distinguished alumni. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Films Screenwriter Ritesh Shah, Internationally acclaimed sitarist Dhruv Bedi, Economist Dr. Ashima Goyal were among many others. Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa and Professor Emeritus of Computer Science M.K. Jain were felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Established in 1958, the Association hosts many events every year like the Annual Hindu Alumni Golf event, the Annual Hindu Alumni Awards & Lunch, Felicitation Dinners, Career Choices Seminar in the College.

