Delhi University Professor, Arrested For Gyanvapi Mosque Post, Gets Bail

Ratan Lal, a history professor with Delhi University's Hindu College who was arrested last night over a social media post that appeared to question claims of a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, has been granted bail.

Mr Lal was arrested by officers of north Delhi's Cyber Police Station. He is accused of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and committing "acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony". He was produced in court this afternoon and his advocate moved a bail application.

The Delhi police were seeking 14-day judicial remand of Mr Lal to investigate the case.

"It was not expected from such an educated person," the counsel for Delhi police said, claiming that the professor was also defending the posts in YouTube videos.

Mr Lal's counsel called his arrest an "abuse of law". "Jails will be thronged by intellectuals," he said. There was no case here, he said adding that the FIR should also not have been filed. He also demanded a departmental enquiry against the police for the arrest.

Defending its action, the police side said that the police can make an arrest to the accused from committing further offences.

"A wrong message will go to society if bail is granted. Any scrupulous person will get encouraged for such posts if he is enlarged on bail now," the Delhi police counsel said.

The FIR against Mr Lal was registered Tuesday night following a police complaint by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Mr Lal recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocative tweet on the Shivling".

The statement made by Mr Lal in a tweet is "instigating and provoking", the lawyer said in the complaint. The issue is very sensitive in nature and is pending before the court, he added.

Defending his post earlier, Mr Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

Last week, Mr Lal had tweeted that his 20-year-son was receiving threats on Facebook messenger after his tweet on the Gyanvapi mosque issue.