Board Exam 2025: CBSE To Conduct Special Exams For Students Participating In Sports Events

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct special examination for students who are participating in national/international sports events with an aim to encourage the participation of youth in sports and other educational competitions.

CBSE has been providing a special opportunity to such students by conducting special examination(s) at a later date since 2018. The move aims to eliminate the chance of any kind of loss in the academic session of these students.

The exams are held for students who are participating in national/international sports events and whose CBSE Board's exams clash with the dates of national/international sports events including dates of the journey for the events recognised by Sports Authority of India (SA) and Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

Since March 2020, CBSE has also been providing a special opportunity to students by conducting special examination(s) at a later date for the students who participate in International Olympiads and whose CBSE Board examinations dates clash with their dates of International Olympiad including dates of the journey for the Olympiad recognised by Appropriate Authority in India viz Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE).

Such students will be required to submit a request to their school for availing special opportunity in the Board's main examinations. The regional office will communicate the approval to the concerned schools by January 15, 2025.

Provisions to avail of the opportunity is available only for Board's main theory examinations falling during the dates of events of that particular Sport/Olympiad in the participating event and the journey period for the event.