Jharkhand Board Exam 2019 Starts Tomorrow; More Than 7 Lakh To Appear

Jharkhand Board exam for class 10th and 12th will begin tomorrow

Jharkhand Board examination 2019 for class 10 and class 12 students will start from tomorrow. The Jharkhand Madhyamik exam will begin with Commerce/ Home Science paper which will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm and IIT/ ITS/ HEL/ MAE/ SEC/ RET/ BAW/ TAT paper which will be conducted from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. For Intermediate students, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has scheduled Vocational exam for all stream students tomorrow.

The Jharkhand Board 10th exam will begin tomorrow and end on March 9, 2019. The 10th board exams will be conducted in the morning session.

The Jharkhand Board 12th exam will begin tomorrow and end on March 9, 2019 too. The 12th board exam will be conducted in the afternoon session (from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm).

This year more than 7 lakh students would appear for board examinations in Jharkhand. JAC has set up 1,137 exam centres across the state to conduct the Jharkhand Board exams.

Students will be given an extra 15 minutes time before the examination to read the question paper. Students will not be allowed to write answers during this time.

The practical examination for both Jharkhand 10th and 12th class has been completed successfully.

The admit cards for the Jharkhand Board exam had been released on January 25, 2019. Students are advised to check all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow the rules set by JAC in order to have a smooth experience during the examination.

Click here for more Education News