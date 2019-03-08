CBSE Board Exam 2019: Last Minute Tips For Class 12 Hindi Paper

CBSE board exam 2019 for class 12 Hindi paper is scheduled tomorrow

Board Exam 2019: CBSE will conduct class 12 board exam for Hindi paper tomorrow. Hindi being a language paper is often found to be a tough paper by students. It is not difficult to understand but difficult to score in. Students often misunderstand writing a good answer with filling the paper with answers that exceed word limit. Exceeding word limit is a strict no-no for students if they want to score good marks in Hindi paper.

We spoke to subject-matter expert Sandhya Tiwari who had the following tips for students who would be appearing for Hindi exam tomorrow:

Do not touch new topics at this juncture just to complete the syllabus and revise what you have studied. Make sure to not leave any important topic from your revision schedule. Solve one sample paper before the exam- either on the previous night or early morning on the day of the exam. While attempting question in exam, she suggested, that summarise the 'gadyansh' and 'padyansh' in your own word and refrain from repeating the lines as it is. Students should also refrain from unnecessary explanation in their answers and write straight forward explanations wherever required. In case of essay writing or feature writing, students should focus on topics which important in present day. Remember the format for letter-writing and stick to it. Do not make any spelling mistakes while writing definitions or giving examples in the grammar section. Make sure to go through examples in grammar section before the examination.

