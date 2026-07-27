BITSAT Counselling 2026: Hostel Fee Payment Link Open, Check Reporting Instructions

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, has started the BITSAT Counselling 2026 hostel fee payment process for students who have received admission to its First Degree programmes. The institute has also released the reporting instructions and the list of documents required at the time of reporting. Students should complete all the required steps before visiting their allotted campus for admission. They must report to their allotted campus on the given date with all original documents.

BITSAT Counselling 2026: Hostel Fee Payment Begins

Candidates who have accepted their admission offer can now pay the hostel fee through the official admission portal. The institute has asked students to complete the payment before the reporting date.

BITS Pilani has also shared separate hostel and student welfare guidelines for the Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses. Candidates should read these instructions carefully to avoid any problems during admission.

Students should save a copy of the payment receipt after making the payment. It will be required during the reporting process.

Documents Required for BITSAT Counselling 2026

Candidates should carry the following documents while reporting:

Admission offer letter signed by the candidate and parent or guardian

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate

School Leaving, Transfer, or Migration Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate in the prescribed format

Candidate undertaking stating that no admission has been taken in any other educational institution

Affidavit-cum-Indemnity Bond (if applicable)

Proof of hostel fee and other fee payment

Self-attested copy of Aadhaar Card

APAAR ID (if available)

Candidates should also download the prescribed formats for the medical certificate, undertakings and affidavits, if applicable.