BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026 Expected Today: Seat Allotment List Soon, Check Download Steps

BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026: BITS Pilani is expected to release the BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026 today, marking the beginning of the admission allotment process for candidates seeking admission to its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses.

Through the iteration process, candidates will be allotted branches and campuses based on their BITSAT scores, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability.

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their allotment status online using their login credentials. Those allotted seats must complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated timeline.

How to Download BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their seat allotment result:

Visit the official BITS admission website.

Click on the "BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number and password.

Submit the details and log in.

The seat allotment status will appear on the screen.

Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

What After BITSAT Iteration 1 Result 2026?

Candidates who receive a seat allotment in the first iteration will need to complete the admission process by paying the prescribed fee within the given deadline. Those who are not allotted a seat or wish to seek an upgrade can participate in subsequent counselling iterations.

BITS Pilani conducts multiple rounds of seat allotment, allowing candidates opportunities for branch or campus upgrades depending on seat availability. Applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official admission portal for updates regarding fee payment, reporting instructions, and future iteration schedules.