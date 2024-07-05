BITSAT 2024 Session 2 Result Out, Check Steps to Download

BITSAT 2024 Session 2 Result: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has announced the results for the second session of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024. The students who took the exam can download the results by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com. They are required to enter their application number and password to access the result.

The official notice reads: "Moderation process for the BITSAT-2024 Session-2 is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated final scores, using the below link."

The BITSAT 2024 examination, held by BITS Pilani, aims to facilitate admissions into various disciplines, including engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities programs.

BITSAT 2024 Session 2 Result: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link for the BITSAT Session 2 Scorecard 2024 PDF

Enter the login credentials

Check the results displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

The BITSAT 2024 Session 2 result will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, name of the exam, subject-wise marks, minimum marks required, and qualifying status.

BITSAT 2024: Exam Structure

The BITSAT BTech paper comprises four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics. Each section contains 40 questions for Physics and Chemistry, while the third section consists of two parts, with 15 and 10 questions in each part respectively. The Mathematics section comprises 45 questions. Each correct answer carries three marks, while a mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.