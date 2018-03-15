BITSAT 2018: Form Correction Process Begins Today; Last Date To Apply March 19 The online form correction process for BITSAT 2018 begins today and will end on March 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BITSAT 2018: Form Correction Process Begins Today; Last Date March 19 New Delhi: The online form correction process for



Candidates under no circumstance should try to apply for the exam again. The official brochure says,

"A candidate can apply online only once for BITSAT-2018. However, if a candidate completes the application form along with fee but discovers any mistake in the form submitted by him/her, he/she can edit the required fields in the online application during March 15-19, 2018. No Email queries regarding corrections will be entertained. Candidate has to go online and make changes to his or her application during this period."



To make corrections in their BITSAT 2018 application form, candidates can go to the official website and click on the edit link provided on the homepage. Candidates would be required to login to their account and then will be able to make the change.



Candidates will not be able to make any change in their date of birth, gender, and registered email id.



Click here for more





The online form correction process for BITSAT 2018 begins today and will end on March 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Candidates who have already applied for the exam may login now and make necessary corrections. The correction facility is available for all such candidates who have paid the application fee and submitted the application form. Candidates must go through their application form and if there is any discrepancy in any detail which may have a bearing on their merit in the exam, they should make the necessary change.Candidates under no circumstance should try to apply for the exam again. The official brochure says,"A candidate can apply online only once for BITSAT-2018. However, if a candidate completes the application form along with fee but discovers any mistake in the form submitted by him/her, he/she can edit the required fields in the online application during March 15-19, 2018. No Email queries regarding corrections will be entertained. Candidate has to go online and make changes to his or her application during this period."To make corrections in their BITSAT 2018 application form, candidates can go to the official website and click on the edit link provided on the homepage. Candidates would be required to login to their account and then will be able to make the change. Candidates will not be able to make any change in their date of birth, gender, and registered email id.Click here for more Education News