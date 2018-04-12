BITSAT 2018 Admit Card Released; How To Download BITSAT 2018 admit cards have been released and are available for download on the official website.

BITSAT 2018 Admit Card Released; How To Download New Delhi: BITSAT 2018 admit cards have been released and are available for download on the official website. Candidates who successfully completed the registration process for the exam can now download their admit cards. The examination authorities have already released the list and address of examination centres. BITSAT is conducted for admission to Integrated First Degree programmes in BE and Pharmacy of BITS Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus. BITS Pilani has been ranked among the top 20 engineering colleges in India by NIRF.



How to download BITSAT 2018 Admit Card?





Step one: Go to official BITSAT website: www.bitsadmission.com/

Step two: Click on the BITSAT 2018 Admit Card link on the home page.

Step three: Enter application number, gender, date of birth and email id provided at the time of registration.

Step four: Click on 'Proceed' button and download your admit card.



After downloading the admit card, check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, students should approach the competent authority before exam.



BITSAT 2018 Exam Pattern



BITSAT 2018 will be conducted in the online mode. The exam will have 150 questions. There will be four parts in the question paper. Part I will be Physics carrying 40 questions. Part II will be Chemistry which will be 40 questions. Part III will have two sub-sections - English Proficiency which will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning which will have 10 questions. Part IV will be Mathematics (Biology for students who apply for B.Pharm.) which will have 45 questions.



There will be no separate time limit for individual parts of the question paper. If a student is successful in answering all the 150 questions before the designated time of 3 hours, they will be given an extra set of 12 questions. The extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.



