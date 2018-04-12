BITSAT 2018 Admit Card Released; How To Download

How to download BITSAT 2018 Admit Card?
BITSAT 2018 Admit Card available now on www.bitsadmission.com
Step one: Go to official BITSAT website: www.bitsadmission.com/
Step two: Click on the BITSAT 2018 Admit Card link on the home page.
Step three: Enter application number, gender, date of birth and email id provided at the time of registration.
Step four: Click on 'Proceed' button and download your admit card.
After downloading the admit card, check the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, students should approach the competent authority before exam.
BITSAT 2018 Exam Pattern
BITSAT 2018 will be conducted in the online mode. The exam will have 150 questions. There will be four parts in the question paper. Part I will be Physics carrying 40 questions. Part II will be Chemistry which will be 40 questions. Part III will have two sub-sections - English Proficiency which will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning which will have 10 questions. Part IV will be Mathematics (Biology for students who apply for B.Pharm.) which will have 45 questions.
