Bihar To Launch Shikshak Samadhan Portal On September 5: Details Here

The Bihar government is planning to launch the 'Shikshak Samadhan Portal' on September 5, 2026, aiming to resolve teachers' issues within 30 days. Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said that the state government has decided to perform through reform.

In a social media post on X, shared by the Education Department, Bihar, the minister stated:

"We have decided to perform through reform. We plan to take the education department towards so much reform, that the state of Bihar performs automatically."

According to the state's education department, "the Shikshak Samadhan Portal will be launched in Patna on September 5, Teachers' Day."

"A target has been set to resolve teachers' issues within 30 days," the department stated.

Speaking at the Seemanchal Conclave organised in Purnia on Saturday, Tiwari also highlighted that the government believes a teacher cannot fully focus on the job if he/she is facing issues in his/her life. The government plans to resolve this by solving the issues and problems of the teachers, he added.

Tiwari also announced that on the occasion of Teachers' Day, educators from every district will receive state honours. "The preparations are going on. On the same day, the state government is planning to launch the Shikshak Samadhan Portal," he said.

The minister also asserted that the state government is aiming to give solutions to teachers' issues within 30 days. If not, then the officials will be answerable and may undergo investigation.

A review meeting of the Bihar Education Department was held at the District Guest House, Purnia on August 29, where detailed discussions were conducted on the progress, quality of the education system in the district, and various issues related to schools, Tiwari stated through his official X handle. "A strong education system is the solid foundation of a developed Bihar," he said.