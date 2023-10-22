Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Results 2023 For 13 Subjects Released, 35,000 Shortlisted

Bihar TRE Result 2023: A total of 7,438 candidates shortlisted for Computer Science.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 2023) for 13 subjects on Sunday, October 22. Those who took the exam conducted between August 24 and 26 can access their results on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The result links for BPSC teachers in 10 subjects within the Class 9-10 category and 3 subjects within the Class 11-12 category are now available.

Candidates selected in the Class 1-5, Class 9-10, and Classes 11-12 categories must verify the accuracy and validity of their uploaded documents. In case the provided documents are found to be inaccurate or illegible, candidates are required to resubmit the correct documents online before October 30. The documents to be uploaded should be photocopies not exceeding 100 KB in size and must be certified by a gazetted officer. To initiate the document upload process, candidates will need to log in through the BPSC portal at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in using their login ID and password.

Candidates must ensure that the uploaded documents are valid and correct. If the uploaded documents are incorrect or unreadable, candidates will have to submit the correct documents online by October 30. To complete the document upload process, candidates will need to access the BPSC portal at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and log in using their unique login ID and password.

Subjects and the number of qualified candidates are as follows:

Class 9-10:

Social Science: 5,397 candidates

Mathematics: 4,480 candidates

Science: 4,588 candidates

English: 4,001 candidates

Persian: 12 candidates

Arabic: 4 candidates

Sanskrit: 1,750 candidates

Urdu: 1,612 candidates

Bangla: 3 candidates

Hindi: 4,242 candidates

Class 11-12:

Computer Science: 7,438 candidates

Business Studies: 1,228 candidates

Accountancy: 563 candidates

Posts and salary structure categorised by classes:

Classes:

Classes 1 to 5: 79,943 posts with a basic pay of Rs 25,000

Classes 9 to 10: 32,916 posts with a basic pay of Rs 31,000

Classes 11 to 12: 57,602 posts with a basic pay of Rs 32,000"