Bihar Simultala Residential School Application Closing Tomorrow: Eligibility, Exam Details

Bihar Residential School: The Department of Education, Bihar, has announced the closing of the application portal on August 28, 2026, for the Simultala Residential School entrance examination 2027. Candidates seeking admission in Class 6 for the 2027-28 session in Simultala, Jamui, can submit their application forms through the official portal, biharsimultala.com.

According to official guidelines, 60 seats each are reserved for boys and girls for admission in Class 6. "To fill the examination application form, it is mandatory for the candidate to be a native of Bihar," the official notification stated.

In a social media post on X, the education department stated:

Candidates must note that the age of the applicant should be minimum 10 years and maximum 12 years as on April 1, 2027, as per official guidelines.

Parents must note the eligibility for application submission: the student should be studying in Class 5 in a recognised government school or private school (recognised under RTE Act or affiliated to CBSE/ICSE board) of Bihar state.

The exam authority released the application form on August 3, 2026. Student or their guardian can submit the candidate's details, such as name, father's name, date of birth, and caste category, on the committee's portal, biharsimultala.com.

According to the official notification, the preliminary entrance examination will contain multiple choice objective questions. As per the official exam syllabus, there will be 150 questions, each carrying one mark. No mark will be deducted for incorrect answers, the official guidelines noted.

The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. Only candidates selected in the preliminary entrance exam will be eligible to appear in the main entrance exam.

The main entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts. The level of questions will be based on the syllabus prescribed by the Government of Bihar for Class 5.