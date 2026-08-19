Bihar Expands Free JEE, NEET Coaching To 155 Schools With Digital Learning Push

In a significant initiative aimed at providing free JEE and NEET coaching to students, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has expanded its programme to 155 selected Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across the state. Sharing details of the initiative, BSEB Chairman Thiyagarajan SM said the free coaching programme is currently being conducted by experienced teachers and has been proving beneficial for students.

The chairman said the programme was initially conducted at two physical locations, Bankipur Girls' School and Patna Collegiate, where residential facilities were provided. Students at these centres were offered free accommodation and food, along with quality education through modern classrooms and experienced teachers.

"Expanding on this, recently, physical classes are being conducted across 21 such centres. In these centres as well, high-quality teachers are available. These are distributed across nine divisions and are operational in all places. And as of today, in the next phase, we are moving forward by extending JEE and NEET coaching online across 155 model schools," the chairman said.

He further said Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed the board to expand the initiative and strengthen the programme further. The board, he added, is making continuous efforts in this direction, with a significant number of students having already qualified for JEE and NEET through its initiatives.

"And in the coming days, as we continue to move forward, I am confident that the students of Bihar and the Bihar Board will perform even better, score higher marks, and more and more students will qualify," the chairman said.

The BSEB chairman said subject experts and videos covering various subjects and topics will be made available to students through smart TVs and smart boards. In the near future, arrangements will also be made for live classes through an e-Studio facility.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Bihar's education system through digital learning and giving students greater access to quality preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET.