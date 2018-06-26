Bihar School Examination Board Website Down; Know How To Check Class 10 Result

Students awaiting Bihar board class 10 results are in a fix: the official website is not responding. The only source of information for students is the official web portal of the Board. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will host the result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students should note that the website url of the Board, biharboard.ac.in, is unavailable for class 10 result. Instead students should search for the new website. State Education Minister has declared the result. 68.89% students have cleared the exam this year.

BSEB Matric Results: Live Updates

The result portal bsebssresult.com/bseb/ is not responding either.

Alternatively students can check their result at indiaresults.com. India results was the official result hosting partner of the Board till class 12 result, this year. Regional daily Live Hindustan will also host the class 10 result of Bihar board.

18 lakh students are waiting for their results.

Since class 10 pass certificate is considered to be a valid proof for date of birth, immediately after downloading the online mark sheet students should check the particulars made. Last year only 52% students had passed in Bihar board matric exam. The pass percentage is expected to improve this year.