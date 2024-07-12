Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024 Schedule Out, Check Details

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the exam dates for the Bihar Police Constable Written Exam 2024. The candidates who have registered for the exam can download the exam dates by visiting the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. They can also download the admit card from July 15.

The official notice reads in Hindi: "Under the advertisement number 01/2023 published by the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) on June 9, 2023, for selection on 21,391 posts of 'Constable' in Bihar Police, as per the notice published on September 11, 2023, written examination is scheduled on October 1, 2023, October 7, 2023, and date was fixed as 15.10.2023, which was cancelled by notification published on October 3, 2023."

According to the latest notification, the exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, 28, and 31 this year in 38 districts of Bihar. It will be conducted in one shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Syllabus

The level of the written examination will be of 10th class (Matric) or equivalent level of the Bihar School Examination Board. The written examination subjects will include:

Hindi

English

Mathematics

Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)

General Knowledge and current affairs

There will be objective questions. The written examination will be of 100 marks. There will be a total of 100 questions in a question paper of two hours with one mark given for each correct answer.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates aspiring for Constable posts must have passed Intermediate (10+2) by August 1, 2022, or hold a Maulvi certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of the Bihar State Government, a Shastri (English) issued by the Sanskrit Board of the Bihar State, or an Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the State Government.